Reaction: Celtics Blow Out Wizards 144-102

The Celtics welcome the Washington Wizards to town for a Sunday matinee matchup. Boston came out swinging and started to build some momentum early, with Jaylen Brown leading the charge for the Celtics. By the 4th quarter, the Celtics were pulling their starters and ran away with a 144-102 blowout win over the Wizards. The Celtics notched 39 AST and only 7 TOV.

On the passing and how the team did offensively, Head Coach Ime Udoka said “We’ve seen quite a bit of how Jayson and Jaylen are defended. They’re going to make other guys prove it … the result is 39 assists.”

On where the team is at now offensively in terms of habits, Udoka said “Trust your teammates and that’ll open up everything for you. The offense is clicking, with how we play defense, that’ll lead to blowouts.”

Grant Williams was asked how teams have adjusted to his three point shooting, which Williams replied Williams said “I feel like I went through it all this season. You start off, guys are daring you to shoot. Not even halfway through, guys are like getting there, closing out. Then after that they’re like, ‘All right, get him off the line.'”

Following an ESPN article about playoff teams and vaccination status impacting a potential matchup with the Toronto Raptors, speculation about Al Horford and Jaylen Brown’s status has been spreading like wildfire. When asked about it, Jaylen Brown said “Last year I missed the playoffs. This year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As a VP of the Players Association, it’s part of my job to respect privacy. You won’t hear me comment.”

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

