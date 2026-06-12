Celtics Workout Utah Guard Don McHenry Ahead of NBA Draft

Utah guard Don McHenry is scheduled to work out with the Celtics today, according to a source. He averaged 17.0 points while shooting 38.8% from three on 6.3 attempts per game for the Utes, who competed in the BIG 12.

McHenry, 23-years-old and listed at 6-2, 170 pounds by Utah, led Wisconsin in scoring as a high school senior at Milwaukee Academy of Science before playing for Hawaii Hilo, Indian Hill Community College and Western Kentucky before finishing his college career with Utah. He improved his shooting from 33.0% 3PT at WKU to nearly 40% on volume last year.

He becomes the 16th reported workout by Boston ahead of the NBA Draft later this month. The Celtics own the No. 27 pick in the first round, No. 40 in the second and will have as many as three of their two-way roster spots open with Ron Harper Jr. and Max Shulga signed to the active roster. John Tonje, their remaining two-way from last year, will enter restricted free agency.

The draft takes place June 23-24 at 8 p.m. each night in Brooklyn.