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Celtics Workout Utah Guard Don McHenry Ahead of NBA Draft

The Celtics will work out Utah guard Don McHenry ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft later this month, according to a source.
Bobby ManningBy Updated:1 Min Read
Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Utah guard Don McHenry is scheduled to work out with the Celtics today, according to a source. He averaged 17.0 points while shooting 38.8% from three on 6.3 attempts per game for the Utes, who competed in the BIG 12.

McHenry, 23-years-old and listed at 6-2, 170 pounds by Utah, led Wisconsin in scoring as a high school senior at Milwaukee Academy of Science before playing for Hawaii Hilo, Indian Hill Community College and Western Kentucky before finishing his college career with Utah. He improved his shooting from 33.0% 3PT at WKU to nearly 40% on volume last year.

He becomes the 16th reported workout by Boston ahead of the NBA Draft later this month. The Celtics own the No. 27 pick in the first round, No. 40 in the second and will have as many as three of their two-way roster spots open with Ron Harper Jr. and Max Shulga signed to the active roster. John Tonje, their remaining two-way from last year, will enter restricted free agency.

The draft takes place June 23-24 at 8 p.m. each night in Brooklyn.

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Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

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