Bob Ryan: Celtics “Would Have Lost in Six” to Thunder or Pacers

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay react to the Pacers big game 3 victory over the Thunder and discuss Bob’s takeaways from the series and how Bob thinks even if a HEALTHY Celtics team matched up against either team. The Celtics would be done in 6 games. Finally Bob wraps up and takes us back in time to the 1957 NBA Finals between the Celtics and the St. Louis Hawks.

0:00 – Intro

0:43 – Bob’s takeaways from Game 3 of NBA Finals

3:13 – With Healthy Tatum how Celtics have matched up against these teams

4:07 – The reliance on the 3-Point Shot

7:03 – How Great of a Game: Game 3 of NBA Finals was

9:03 – How important turnovers are in this series

10:10 – The Pace the Pacers play with

10:54 – Isaiah Hartenstein Performance

11:11 – Haliburton’s Performance in Game 3

12:18 – Prizepicks

13:32 – How would Celtics do against this Thunder team?

15:13 – Bob Remembers 1957 NBA Finals Celtics vs St. Louis Hawks

28:45 – Wrapping up

