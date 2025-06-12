Close Menu
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Bob Ryan: Celtics “Would Have Lost in Six” to Thunder or Pacers

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay react to the Pacers big game 3 victory over the Thunder and discuss Bob’s takeaways from the series and how Bob thinks even if a HEALTHY Celtics team matched up against either team. The Celtics would be done in 6 games. Finally Bob wraps up and takes us back in time to the 1957 NBA Finals between the Celtics and the St. Louis Hawks.

0:00 – Intro
0:43 – Bob’s takeaways from Game 3 of NBA Finals
3:13 – With Healthy Tatum how Celtics have matched up against these teams
4:07 – The reliance on the 3-Point Shot
7:03 – How Great of a Game: Game 3 of NBA Finals was
9:03 – How important turnovers are in this series
10:10 – The Pace the Pacers play with
10:54 – Isaiah Hartenstein Performance
11:11 – Haliburton’s Performance in Game 3
12:18 – Prizepicks
13:32 – How would Celtics do against this Thunder team?
15:13 – Bob Remembers 1957 NBA Finals Celtics vs St. Louis Hawks
28:45 – Wrapping up

