Will Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons fallout impact Celtics place in East?

Brian Robb and Rich Levine dissect where the Celtics stand in the BETUS odds to win the Eastern Conference and debate how much the Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons situation will change the complexion of the Eastern Conference this season. The guys also discuss the play of Romeo Langford and other Boston wings along with other key team storylines from Week 2 of training camp.
