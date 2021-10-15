Subscribe
Will Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons fallout impact Celtics place in East?

Brian Robb and Rich Levine dissect where the Celtics stand in the BETUS odds to win the Eastern Conference and debate how much the Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons situation will change the complexion of the Eastern Conference this season.
Brian Robb
BOSTON - DECEMBER 25: Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart covers Nets' Kyrie Irving. The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game at the TD Garden in Boston, MA on December 25, 2020. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
