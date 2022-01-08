CFP Championship Picks, MAJOR NFL Odds Update & Week 18 Madness | BetOnline All Access

Ally Melendez welcomes the All Access Team back for another year, as she takes us through the sporting events of the week.

Drew Butler is joined by Jonathan Casillas to look at key matchups and talk picks and predictions for the last week of the NFL Season.

Once again the show is happy to have special guest Danny Kanell, as he stops by to break down the College Football National Championship game with Drew and Aaron, as they look at their old schools’ chances of taking out the high-powered Alabama Crimson Tide.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!