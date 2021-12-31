CFP Predictions Against The Spread & NFL Picks for Week 17 | BetOnline All Access FULL SHOW

This week’s episode is all about Football, both College and NFL as Ally Melendez and the All Access Team has special guest Danny Kanell join the guys to talk all things College Football.

Picks and predictions as to who will make the College Championship game. Drew is joined by 2x Super Bowl Champ Jonathan Casillas as he and Anthony Becht give their predictions for this weekend’s top games.

