Changes starting for the Patriots

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick delve into recent developments surrounding the Patriots, including the announcement of new staff members and the release of Lawrence Guy and Adrian Phillips. They discuss Trent Brown’s contract voiding and Matthew Slater’s official retirement. The hosts also explore the start of the franchise tag period, debating whether the Patriots should use the franchise tag on any players. Additionally, they consider the team’s interest in Baker Mayfield, who will not be tagged, and discuss the potential for trading down from the No. 3 pick in the draft.

