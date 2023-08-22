Charles Oakley Slams Modern NBA, Player Contracts

Showtime with Coop’s Podcast: Charles Oakley Speaks Out ️

In this riveting episode, we’re joined by the legendary Charles Oakley as we dive deep into the world of NBA management. Oakley pulls no punches as he shares his candid thoughts on the distinct eras of NBA leadership, comparing the robust approach of David Stern to the contemporary style of Adam Silver.

Believing that Stern’s management brought about an authentic and gritty NBA, Oakley feels the game has since become watered down and players are now overcompensated. Join us for this heated discussion and discover insights from behind the scenes of the NBA. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more candid conversations on the Showtime with Coop’s podcast!

This segment of the Showtime with Coop Podcast is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON!

Trending Matthew Judon Appreciative of Contract Adjustment with Patriots

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

This segment is from | Showtime with Coop #Lakeshow Podcast. Watch full episode here: https://youtu.be/mt_hfgz9uBg

Sub on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-showtime-podcast-with-lakers-legend-coop/id1509730329

or on Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/0q58PdBd256PEDwENzQAS0?si=GbPaLWYHQfWbHL1Wl1OazQ&amp;amp;amp;dl_branch=1