Charlie McAvoy Returns to Form & Should the Bruins Acquire Forward Depth?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the offense from the defense. They get into Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm improving along with the rest of the defense. They also dive into Tomas Nosek’s injury and debate if the Bruins should go out and acquire forward depth.

