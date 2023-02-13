Chiefs Open as Favorites, Patriots Longshots to Win Super Bowl LVIII

There’s a new dynasty on the rise in the NFL – and for once, it’s not the New England Patriots.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl of the Reid-Mahomes era on Sunday night in Arizona, and Mahomes’ five-year resume now consists of five AFC Championship game appearances, three Super Bowl appearances, two Super Bowl Wins, two Super Bowl MVPs, and two league MVPs. He’s already an all-time great.

To add salt to the wound, the Patriots opened up with just the 20th (!!) most likely odds to win Super Bowl LVIII according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. Here’s a look at their top ten:

Super Bowl LVIII Odds to Win

Kansas City Chiefs +500

Buffalo Bills +700

San Francisco 49ers +800

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Dallas Cowboys +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +2200

Baltimore Ravens +2500

Denver Broncos +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars +2500

Las Vegas Raiders +2500

New York Jets +2500

New England has just +5000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII – tied with the Vikings, the Steelers, and the Buccaneers. This puts them in twelfth place in the conference, and behind the entire AFC East in terms of odds to win the big game next season: the Bills (+700), Dolphins (+2500), Jets (+2800) all have shorter odds.

The Patriots certainly have some work to do if they want to get back into the upper echelon of the NFL. Since Tom Brady left the team in 2020, they’ve gone 7-9, 10-7, and 8-9, qualified for the playoffs just once, and have yet to make it past the Wild Card round.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made it known that he wants to see more from his team – and even told Fox Business last week that he met with Bill Belichick this offseason to discuss his displeasures with the team in 2022: “If things aren’t going the way I’d like, we meet in private and have our discussions and make changes,” Kraft said. “It’s something we’ve done this year.”

These changes include, most notably, the hiring of Bill O’Brien to be the team’s offensive coordinator. O’Brien was most recently the offensive coordinator with the Alabama Crimson Tide – and is now tasked with assisting quarterback Mac Jones in navigating a pivotal year three.

There’s hope with this Patriots team – but time is running out on both Mac Jones’ rookie contract and Bill Belichick’s career. 2023 is, undoubtedly, a crucial year in New England.

