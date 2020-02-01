Chiefs Win Madden Simulation, Betting Line Shifts in Kansas City’s Favor

The Madden Simulation has been one of the most accurate forecasts in Super Bowl history. How does this help the Chiefs?

The betting line for Super Bowl 54 is back up to 1.5 points — where it opened — according to betonline.ag. Why one may ask?

Well, long been a staple of Super Bowl weekend the last 25 years has been EA Sports’ Madden Simulation. This past Thursday, it predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV in a 35-31 in a thriller with quarterback Patricks Mahomes capturing the Super Bowl MVP.

Long been one of the top predictors for the Super Bowl, the Madden Simulation has been called a “right of passage” as many experts, bettors and fans utilizing the simulation in aid to make their pick.

Following the simulation, the Chiefs are now back as a 1.5 point favorite after the line dipped to 1 earlier in the week. With how popular and accurate the simulation has been since its inception — will this create a late rush on Chiefs money, therefore driving up the line even higher?

If so, it may be time to make a move now if you’re willing to make a big score on the big game.

