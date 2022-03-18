Chris Sale’s Injury & Red Sox Free Agency

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Ian Browne of MLB.com. Ian and Trags discuss Chris Sale’s injury, free agency and look ahead to the start of the baseball season.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:35 Chris Sale hurt now what?

5:00 Nate Eovaldi the unsung hero again & Opening Day starter

7:15 Can Nick Pivetta take another step forward this season?

10:00 Red Sox pen in transition

12:00 Sox laying in weeds while other teams busy post lockout

13:55 What will Red Sox do to bridge to Tristan Casas at 1B?

15:00 Interest in Joey Votto?

17:35 SS Xander Bogaerts wants nothing to do with 2B or 3B

19:25 Will he sign long term or play out his deal?