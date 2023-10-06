Why Christian Gonzalez WON Defensive Rookie of the Year

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been honored as the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. He’s the fifth Patriot to clinch a rookie monthly accolade and the third from the defensive side. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media delves into the game footage, highlighting how Gonzalez merited this recognition, especially after matching up against some of the league’s elite wide receivers in just his first three games.

