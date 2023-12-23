Christmas Eve NFL Week 16 Games to Watch – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s week 16 in the NFL, and we’re back with another weekly column outlining three games to watch across the league this weekend.

As always, these odds, previews, and predictions are powered by our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook. So head over there to make every moment more.

This time? It’s Christmas Eve! Here are three games to watch:

Odds – Packers @ Panthers

Spread: Packers -4.5

Moneyline: Packers -215/Panthers +180

Total: O/U 36.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The 6-8 Green Bay Packers are headed to Carolina this weekend to take on the Panthers, who are coming off of their second win of the season last Sunday.

Bryce Young’s club gutted out a 9-7 victory over the Falcons last week and now sit at a lovely 2-12 on the 2023 season. With the No. 1 pick they’ll potentially receive going to the Bears, it at least give them a reason to try down the stretch and play spoiler, inadvertently helping the Patriots.

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

As for their opponents in the Packers, they come into this one as losers of two straight after three consecutive wins over the Chargers, Lions, and Chiefs.

Unfortunately, as good as it would be for Carolina to make it three losses in a row for Green Bay, I just don’t see it in the cards. Packers win a tight one on the road.

Score: Packers 21 – Panthers 20

Side: Panthers +4.5

Total: OVER 36.5

Odds – Cardinals @ Bears

Spread: Bears -4.5

Moneyline: Bears -205/Cardinals +172

Total: O/U 44

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Cardinals are headed to Chicago this weekend to take on the Bears in a matchup between two teams vying for draft position as opposed to playoff contention.

Arizona has been able to piece together a few quality wins since Kyler Murray’s return to the lineup and, with the way he’s been playing mixed with where they’ll land in the draft, may luck out in landing Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to pair with their quarterback.

As for Chicago? Well they’re in the same boat. Justin Fields has played well for the Bears this season despite what’s around him and, with them holding Carolina’s pick due to last offseason’s Bryce Young trade, could wind up having themselves a franchise signal caller and a change at selecting Caleb Williams. Quite the predicament.

Oh right. The game. I’m going to go with Arizona here, strictly based off of wishful thinking for the Patriots. Cards win and help New England in their quest for the No. 1 overall pick.

Score: Cardinals 20 – Bears 17

Side: Cardinals +4.5

Total: UNDER 44

Odds – Cowboys @ Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -1.5

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

Moneyline: Dolphins -120/Cowboys +102

Total: O/U 51

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

In arguably the game of the week in the NFL this weekend, the Cowboys are heading to South Beach to take on the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins for a 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff.

Dallas comes into this one having just lost to the Bills in Buffalo 31-10. Quarterback Dak Prescott was well on his way to becoming the no-brainer 2023 NFL MVP, but a lackluster performance in last week’s loss has catapulted some others ahead of him with just three games to go.

Speaking of MVP-candidate quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa ripped the “can’t win without Tyreek Hill” sign off of his back last Sunday in a Miami’s 30-0 win over the Jets. The lefty signal caller completed 88% of his passes and found his other speedy pass-catcher, Jaylen Waddle, for a 60-yard TD in the victory.

I’m not going to overthink this one. I like the Dolphins to continue on their hot streak at home.

Score: Dolphins 31 – Cowboys 24

Side: Dolphins -1.5

Total: OVER 51

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.