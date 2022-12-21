Christmas Eve Patriots vs. Bengals Week 16 – Players to Watch, Betting Preview, and Game Prediction

New England’s saga on The Strip will likely be both the theme of this season and a dark cloud that hangs over the Patriots franchise for quite some time.

However, they have to try their best to put that one behind them as they’re again on a short week and will take on the Cincinnati Bengals from Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve. The game will kick off at 1:00pm EST with Ian Eagles and Charles Davis on the call for CBS.

Here are the odds for Saturday thanks to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds – Patriots (7-7) vs. Bengals (10-4)

Spread: Bengals -3

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bengals -163/Patriots +143

Storylines

We thought that losing to the 2-4 Chicago Bears was rock bottom. We thought that being embarrassed by the Bills on Thursday Night Football was rock bottom. Heck, we even thought putting up just 10 points on the Jets despite winning could have been rock bottom.

No no. What happened in Vegas last Sunday was the epitome of the 2022 Patriots season – and was the ultimate rock bottom for this team.

So how do they get rewarded? By playing the hottest team in football this weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals are 10-4, lead the AFC North, and have won their last six games in a row after starting 4-4. Joe Burrow looks like an MVP candidate, their defense has been outstanding, and they look like they’re well on their way to a second Super Bowl appearance in as many seasons.

Players to Watch

Patriots

Mac Jones

Let’s start with the quarterback. All eyes will be on him this Saturday after having arguably his worst performance as a Patriot last weekend.

Though it certainly isn’t all his fault given the circunstances surrounding him, Jones has to show that he can handle adversity. Something he hasn’t done in several weeks.

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers has arguably been New England’s best player in 2022. He’s dependable, he’s a leader, and he’s Mac Jones’ security blanket when this offense hits the fan.

And none of that may matter after what happened in Vegas. That play could define Meyers’ career, it was that detrimental. He has work to do on the field to not let that happen – and it starts on Christmas Eve vs. the AFC North leading Bengals.

Rhamondre Stevenson

There’s plenty of blame pie to go around, so let’s give a slice to Rhamondre. Meyers wouldn’t have even had the opportunity to throw the football across the field had Stevenson not originally lateraled the football. So let’s see how he responds this weekend as well.

Hidden by the disaster that was, Rhamondre Stevenson had another sensational game on the ground last weekend rushing for 172 yards on 19 carries despite still nursing an ankle injury. The guy has been a monster for New England, and could be their one shot at beating Cincinnati on Saturday.

Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase

Cincy’s Ja’Marr Chase has burst onto the scene in less than two NFL seasons and is already a top-five wide receiver in football. The former LSU Tiger already has 152 catches for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns in just 27 career games.

With Jalen Mills missing practice yet again this week with a groin injury, New England’s cornerback room is already depleted and will have their hands will with Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Jessie Bates III

The Patriots offense is not good – and now they’re running into a buzz saw on Saturday afternoon. The Cincinnati defense is allowing just 20.6 PPG this season led by veteran safety Jessie Bates III.

Bates has 59 tackles for the Bengals and is second on the team in interceptions with three. He’s an instinctual player who Mac Jones and the rest of the New England offense will need to keep their eyes on at all times.

Prediction/Pick

New England’s season ended the second Jakobi Meyers let go of that football on Sunday. The most likely scenario for them is a 7-10 finish and far more questions than answers heading into the offseason.

The Bengals will take care of business and win their seventh game in a row on Christmas Eve. They cover easily and the total goes OVER 41.5

Prediction: Bengals 31 – Patriots 13

Side: Bengals -3

Total: OVER 41.5

