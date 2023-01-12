CJ McCollum: “You’re Not Gonna Stop” Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

BOSTON — CJ McCollum could only laugh.

The Pelicans star, leading his team into Boston without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, only thought of one way to slow the Celtics’ scorching scorers on Wednesday. New Orleans needed to outscore them and tire out Boston on defense. McCollum did his part by hitting 6-of-7 shots from three to start the game. He scored 38 points, dished four assists and finished 15-of-24 from the field. It didn’t come close to enough in a 125-114 Celtics win.

“You’re not gonna stop them,” McCollum told CLNS Media post-game. “They average 30 and 27. So it’s just making difficult, but also making it difficult by making them have to guard.”

Jaylen Brown scored 41 points on 15-for-21 shooting in his signature performance of the season, combatting McCollum’s 4-for-6 first quarter with three buckets while Jayson Tatum struggled early. Tatum closed 5-for-7, three free throw makes and a pair of assists to slam the door on New Orleans in the fourth. It marked the 19th time both players reached 30 points in the same game. McCollum saw the second playing for the Blazers in 2020.

Brown and Tatum had combined for 64 points against Cleveland before the COVID stoppage as Kemba Walker tore toward all-star status and Gordon Hayward continued to acclimate two seasons after his injury. They entered their game inside the Bubble against Damian Lillard and McCollum, then arguably the league’s best duo, taking over Boston’s offense averaging 42.0 points and 16 shots each per game while Walker’s knees declined and Hayward took a back seat.

The Jays lit up Portland for 64 points while the Blazers’ duo only mustered 47 in the 128-124 Celtics win. On Wednesday, McCollum saw a pair of players levels above the ones that won that game in Orlando.

“I think they play off each other better,” McCollum told CLNS. “I think their games have obviously improved, three-level scorers. They shoot a lot of threes, but they still get to the free throw line. Great ISO players. Mid-post game. Strong. Sturdy. Good pump fakes. Good pivots. They can run a pick-and-roll too, so I think they’ve just gotten better. They’ve always been good, but now they’ve gotten better, more efficient, look at the percentages and numbers across the board. Better passers. More willing passers and they got a taste of a potential championship, right? So I think that’s the greed and the hunger in them now to try to get back to that point.”

Tatum unloaded on the restricted zone, finishing 7-for-12 inside and drawing 10 free throw attempts, now averaging 8.6 this season. He only drew 4.9 each night during the Bubble’s regular season and struggled to finish before he bulked up.

Brown’s scoring ascension since 2020 put him on par with any NBA scorer through the season’s halfway point, passing DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell in total scoring with one performance to move into fifth in the league (1,086). Tatum (1,233) only trails Luka Doncic.

Brown’s mid-range game (53%) rivals Kevin Durant’s (57.1%) historic production in-between among high-volume shooters. Both Brown and Tatum shoot around 70% on 240 attempts each at the rim, dominating in a well-spaced offense. Boston shot 34.1% from deep in Wednesdays win and still produced 15 three-pointers.

Tatum dished four assists, starting many possessions that Grant Williams, Al Horford and Derrick White continued to earn 14 assists between them. Brown focused on scoring, largely his role this season contrasted against the playmaking development prioritized for him last year. The story of both players finding their roles as initiator and finisher grew sour to Boston’s locker room post-game. Each 30-30 night raises reminders that one year ago, when some doubted Brown and Tatum’s ability to play together.

“They continue to grow, I feel like, in front of our eyes,” Horford said. “In this league, it’s like a process, you’re trying to prove yourself … with what we did last year, and what they did leading us to the Finals, it shows a lot of growth on their end and then it just puts anything else behind. Now, I feel like they’re just out there playing basketball and trying to lead us, and the growth is that. When they came here, they were kind of part of the team and trying to find their way, but I feel like now, it’s a bigger responsibility, bigger role and they’re doing it … we ask a lot of them, a lot of different things and there’s no excuses with them … defense, we asked more of them and they’re doing it … they feed off each other and that’s what really drives our team.”

Brown and Tatum admitted doubts about their fit forced them to confront their chemistry on the floor. Ime Udoka instilled habits they’re still practicing nightly, moving off-ball, playing with pace and making quick decisions. The Celtics still ask for both to make plays despite the emergence of Marcus Smart, who sat on Wednesday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon in complimentary playmaking roles. Brown became a better screener and cutter this season, enhancing his finishing that’s already bolstered by transition.

Willingness to do little things, along with their constant availability compared to older NBA stars, puts them in a league of their own at this point. Joe Mazzulla rattled off the stat sheet post-game. Top-five in offense. Top-five (T-6th in defensive rating) defense. Top-seven in assist-to-field goals made percentage. They’re playing winning basketball that also accentuates the skills and stats of both players. They seem like all-star locks. And All-NBA.

Challenges remain on their way to a championship and Wednesday’s win reflected the high-end of their ability to attack matchups. The league’s best defenses found ways to cut off the paint, force them off the ball and funnel shots toward struggling shooters. Horford stepped up with four threes and Brogdon added 20 points. The process points in the right direction though, with a focused effort pointing toward a championship. Their biggest focus.

“I don’t think this is the best you will see,” Brown said. “But so far, I think this is the best, in terms of individually, that we both have come out and played and led our team this season, but I definitely think we got other limits to reach in the future and in our career, and this is just a part of the process right now, trying to learn and figure things out. I’m interested to see how he continues to grow, how I continue to grow over the years, but now, we’ve got to focus on what’s in front of us, and that’s taking care of business and trying to get back to the Finals.”