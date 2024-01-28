Clippers Dismantle Celtics on Saturday Night

The Clippers delivered a strong performance, defeating the Celtics 115-96 on Saturday night, effectively counteracting their 37-point home loss to Boston in December. The top five teams in the NBA currently, based on their records, are the Celtics, OKC, T-Wolves, Bucks, and Clippers. The Celtics, in their recent matchups against these leading four teams, hold a 1-and-3 record, which includes two losses at home and two substantial defeats. Following the Celtics’ game against the Clippers, The Garden Report went live for the Celtics Postgame Show. The show featured Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and John Zannis, who provided their expertise and in-depth analysis on Boston’s performance against LA.

The Garden Report goes live following the Celtics game vs the Clippers. Catch the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon and John Zannis as they offer insights and analysis from Boston’s game vs LA.

This episode of the Garden Report is is brought to you by:

Fanduel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media Network! Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED when you place a FIVE DOLLAR BET. That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS in BONUS BETS – WIN OR LOSE! Go to FanDuel.com/BOSTON! The app is so easy to use and there are so many different ways to bet like:

● Live Same Game Parlays

● Find Bets in the NEW Explore Tab

● Make a parlay in the Parlay Hub – the best way to find popular parlays

● And more!

With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE and use code CLNSFREE for FREE breakfast for life! One breakfast item per box while subscription is active. That’s free breakfast for life at HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE with code CLNSFREE!