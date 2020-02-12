CLNS is Hiring: Multi-Media Journalist/Reporter

Job: Multi-Media Journalist/Reporter

Full time & Part time positions available

Company: CLNS CLNS

Location: Boston, MA

Job Description

CLNS Media is looking for enthusiastic, talented and driven individuals to join our team. Reporters will cover the Celtics, Patriots, Bruins & Red Sox home & away.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Covering all 4 professional Boston sports teams.

Research, pitch, enterprise stories for video, audio and written presentation.Sho

Shoot, edit own stories.

Run team specific social media channels

Create and post specific content for all our online platforms (Youtube, Instagram, Patreon, Twitch, Tik-Tok)

Strategically engage our audience on social media

Requirements:

Must have previous on-air experience.

MUST have a deep understanding of all sports with a strong emphasis on Boston Sports teams.

A college degree (Journalism & Communications preferred)

Ability to shoot digital video in a news environment. Scrums, interviews, multi-person live-shots.

Video Editing Skills (Adobe Premier preferred)

Photoshop experience

Available and willing to work long hours as well as night and weekends as needed.

Strong writing skills and basic journalistic understandings

Ability to work in fast-paced, loosely structured environment

Social media skills

How to Apply: email [email protected] Write “CLNS Multi-media Reporter in subject line.

Who We Are:

The CLNS Media Network is the leading online provider of audio and visual content in the digital realm. CLNS is a premiere destination for broadcast journalism as well as personal and collective digital branding and marketing. Our mission is to enhance and empower the individual while providing information and ideas that enrich and enlighten society.

The network features a continuous broadcast schedule with numerous personalities and celebrities from across the worlds of current events, finance, entertainment, technology, law, and sports. A leading provider of audio and video content, CLNS delivers its audience the highest quality presentations which immeasurably enhances the retainability of its information, analysis and messages making it most advantageous to both its consumers as well as current and prospective advertisers.

Additionally, CLNS employs both full and part-time journalists, commentators and producers from around the world. Utilizing its staff members’ geography, CLNS provides global news and unique commentary and perspective all in written, spoken and visual formats. Being based out of Boston, MA, CLNS features live on-scene reporters and camera crews at various games and sporting events with a specialization in the Boston Celtics, Red Sox, Bruins and New England Patriots.

CLNS Media combines a distinctive and eclectic variety of digital coverage with an emphasis on its unparalleled audio/video content.