CLNS Media is Hiring Patriots Content Interns for 2021 Season

Interns will work on CLNS Media's audio/video coverage of the 6 time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

By
CLNS Media
-
42
0
SHARE

CLNS Media is seeking interns for our audio-video coverage of the New England Patriots and the NFL. The position is remote and will start immediately for those selected.

The internship will focus on CLNS Media’s coverage of the NFL and New England Patriots with the opportunity to both work alongside industry leaders like Evan Lazar, Greg Bedard, Nick Cattles, Alex Bart, Taylor Kyles and John Zannis. Interns will learn all aspects of becoming covering a team digitally.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

  • Edit daily interviews and post-game press conferences
  • Create thumbnails for website and video content
  • Write promotional posts for podcasts and videos
  • Edit and post segments from CLNS Media’s podcasts and video series
  • Search engine optimization to reach the widest audience
  • Producing Patriots Press Pass videos and other live CLNS Media podcasts in real time
  • Post content and promotional messaging to CLNS Media’s social media platforms

Requirements:

  • Strong understanding of NFL/Patriots is a must.
  • Pursuing a degree (Journalism & Communications) preferred.
  • Video Editing Skills (Adobe Premier preferred)
  • Photoshop experience
  • Available and willing to work night and weekend shifts
  • Strong writing skills and basic journalistic understandings
  • Ability to work in fast-paced, loosely structured environment
  • Social media skills

Most of all, interns will have the chance to learn and grow in the areas listed above, while having access to expert knowledge in the field of sports media.

How to Applyemail info@clnsmedia. Write “Patriots CLNS FALL Internship” in the subject line.

SHARE
Previous articleCLNS Seeking Celtics Interns for 2021 Fall Semester
CLNS Media
CLNS Media

The CLNS Media Network is the leading online provider of audio and visual content in the digital realm. Our mission is to enhance and empower the individual while providing information and ideas that enrich and enlighten society. The network features a continuous broadcast schedule with numerous personalities and celebrities from across the worlds of current events, finance, entertainment, technology, law, and sports.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR