CLNS Media is Hiring Patriots Content Interns for 2021 Season

Interns will work on CLNS Media's audio/video coverage of the 6 time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

CLNS Media is seeking interns for our audio-video coverage of the New England Patriots and the NFL. The position is remote and will start immediately for those selected.

The internship will focus on CLNS Media’s coverage of the NFL and New England Patriots with the opportunity to both work alongside industry leaders like Evan Lazar, Greg Bedard, Nick Cattles, Alex Bart, Taylor Kyles and John Zannis. Interns will learn all aspects of becoming covering a team digitally.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Edit daily interviews and post-game press conferences

Create thumbnails for website and video content

Write promotional posts for podcasts and videos

Edit and post segments from CLNS Media’s podcasts and video series

Search engine optimization to reach the widest audience

Producing Patriots Press Pass videos and other live CLNS Media podcasts in real time

Post content and promotional messaging to CLNS Media’s social media platforms

Requirements:

Strong understanding of NFL/Patriots is a must.

Pursuing a degree (Journalism & Communications) preferred.

Video Editing Skills (Adobe Premier preferred)

Photoshop experience

Available and willing to work night and weekend shifts

Strong writing skills and basic journalistic understandings

Ability to work in fast-paced, loosely structured environment

Social media skills

Most of all, interns will have the chance to learn and grow in the areas listed above, while having access to expert knowledge in the field of sports media.

How to Apply: email info@clnsmedia. Write “Patriots CLNS FALL Internship” in the subject line.