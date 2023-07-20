CLNS Media is Hiring: Full Time Sports Digital Video Assistant

CLNS MEDIA is looking for a full time Sports Digital Editor/Production Assistant to assist with our Celtics, Patriots and Bruins coverage. Editor must have deep knowledge and understanding of the major sports with specific emphasis on the core 4 Boston sports teams (Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox.)

All candidates must have full understanding and ability to work across all social media platforms following trends and be able to produce compelling content on demand. Editor will work directly with CLNS Media’s content team producing content on all the network’s platforms, from audio to digital video and social media. College degree required. Candidates should have a background in journalism and/or video production.

All candidates must submit a cover letter specifically describing why they are ideally suited for the position including details on their sports background. Resume required along with a portfolio w/ work examples. Submissions that do not include a specific cover letter, resume and link to work examples will be automatically disqualified. Send all information to info@clnsmedia.com.

Responsibilities

This full-time position will work primarily editing video and audio content for CLNS Media’s Podcast Network and assisting in Editing with CLNS Media’s live in person coverage of professional local sporting events.

Create & Edit content (video, audio, still graphics) for all our digital platforms

Monitor social media for creating content opportunities

Use social media accounts to drive traffic across platforms

Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience

Highly-skilled with video editing and graphics production

Proficiency in Adobe Suites

Ability to work in various website content management systems

Must be able to provide a reel/portfolio of work examples — if available, include a web address when you submit your resume

Must be 18 years or older and authorization to work in United States

Willingness to travel and work overtime, and on nights/weekends with short notice.

PARTIAL ON SITE: This position will have remote and in person requirements. Candidates must be able to get to in person locations in Boston, MA.

Must be “on call” 24 hours a day / 7 days a week

Desired Qualifications

Minimum 1 year relevant experience

Thorough knowledge of local & national sports

Experience with Motion Graphics/After Effects

Proficiency in Photoshop

Deep knowledge of local and national sports.

Ability to follow direction and work under minimal supervision

Strong organizational skills with ability to meet tight deadlines

CLNS Media’s policy is to provide equal employment opportunities to all applicants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, creed, gender, gender identity or expression, age, national origin or ancestry, citizenship, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, veteran status, membership in the uniformed services, genetic information, or any other basis protected by applicable law.