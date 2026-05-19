CLNS Patriots Internship 2026

Job Description:

CLNS Media is seeking interns for our audio-video coverage of the New England Patriots and the NFL. The position is remote and will start immediately for those selected. There are Summer and Fall positions available. Applicants MUST be currently attending a college or university.

The internship will focus on CLNS Media’s coverage of the NFL and New England Patriots with the opportunity to both work alongside industry leaders like Taylor Kyles, Greg Bedard, Mike Giardi, Andrew Callahan, Alex Barth and John Zannis. Interns will learn all aspects of becoming covering a team digitally.

Send resumes and cover letters to info@clnsmedia.com

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Producing Patriots Press Pass videos and other live CLNS Media podcasts

Edit daily interviews and post-game press conferences

Create thumbnails for website and video content

Write promotional posts for podcasts and videos

Edit and post segments from CLNS Media’s podcasts and video series

Post content and promotional messaging to CLNS Media’s social media platforms

Requirements:

Must be currently attending a College or University. Credits offered.

Strong understanding of NFL/Patriots is a must.

Pursuing a degree (Journalism & Communications) preferred.

Video Editing Skills (Adobe Premier preferred)

Photoshop experience

Available and willing to work night and weekend shifts

Strong writing skills and basic journalistic understandings

Ability to work in fast-paced, loosely structured environment

Social media skills

Most of all, interns will have the chance to learn and grow in the areas listed above, while having access to expert knowledge in the field of sports media.