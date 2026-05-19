CLNS Patriots Internship 2026
Job Description:
CLNS Media is seeking interns for our audio-video coverage of the New England Patriots and the NFL. The position is remote and will start immediately for those selected. There are Summer and Fall positions available. Applicants MUST be currently attending a college or university.
The internship will focus on CLNS Media’s coverage of the NFL and New England Patriots with the opportunity to both work alongside industry leaders like Taylor Kyles, Greg Bedard, Mike Giardi, Andrew Callahan, Alex Barth and John Zannis. Interns will learn all aspects of becoming covering a team digitally.
Send resumes and cover letters to info@clnsmedia.com
Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
- Producing Patriots Press Pass videos and other live CLNS Media podcasts
- Edit daily interviews and post-game press conferences
- Create thumbnails for website and video content
- Write promotional posts for podcasts and videos
- Edit and post segments from CLNS Media’s podcasts and video series
- Post content and promotional messaging to CLNS Media’s social media platforms
Requirements:
- Must be currently attending a College or University. Credits offered.
- Strong understanding of NFL/Patriots is a must.
- Pursuing a degree (Journalism & Communications) preferred.
- Video Editing Skills (Adobe Premier preferred)
- Photoshop experience
- Available and willing to work night and weekend shifts
- Strong writing skills and basic journalistic understandings
- Ability to work in fast-paced, loosely structured environment
- Social media skills
Most of all, interns will have the chance to learn and grow in the areas listed above, while having access to expert knowledge in the field of sports media.