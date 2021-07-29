CLNS Seeking Celtics Interns for 2021 Fall Semester

Interns will focus on CLNS Media's audio/video coverage of the 17 time NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

CLNS Media is seeking interns for our audio-video coverage of the Boston Celtics and the NBA. The position is remote and will start immediately for those selected.

The internship will focus on CLNS Media’s coverage of the NBA and Boston Celtics with the opportunity to both work alongside leaders in basketball coverage like Jeff Goodman, Bob Ryan, Cedric Maxwell, Nick Gelso, John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely and the Garden Report team. Interns will learn all aspects of becoming covering a team digitally.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Edit pre and post-game press conferences

Creating thumbnails for website and video content

Write promotional posts for podcasts and videos

Edit and post segments from CLNS Media’s podcasts and video series

Search engine optimization to reach the widest audience

Producing the Garden Report and other live CLNS Media podcasts in real time

Posting content and promotional messaging to CLNS Media’s social media platforms

Requirements:

Strong understanding of Basketball/Celtics preferred.

Pursuing a degree (Journalism & Communications) preferred.

Video Editing Skills (Adobe Premier preferred)

Photoshop experience

Available and willing to work night and weekend shifts

Strong writing skills and basic journalistic understandings

Ability to work in fast-paced, loosely structured environment

Social media skills

Most of all, interns will have the chance to learn and grow in the areas listed above, while having access to expert knowledge in the field of sports media.

How to Apply: email info@clnsmedia. Write “Celtics CLNS FALL Internship” in the subject line.