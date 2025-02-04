Coaching Staff Updates & Myles Garrett Rumors | Patriots Beat

Alex Barth and Brian Hines go LIVE to discuss the latest hires as the Patriots round out their coaching staff, including Todd Downing, who was selected as the new wide receivers coach. Then, they discuss Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requesting a trade, and determining whether the Patriots could make a move.

