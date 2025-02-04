Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Coaching Staff Updates & Myles Garrett Rumors | Patriots Beat

Alex Barth and Brian Hines recap the latest news from the Patriots and the NFL
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Alex Barth and Brian Hines go LIVE to discuss the latest hires as the Patriots round out their coaching staff, including Todd Downing, who was selected as the new wide receivers coach. Then, they discuss Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requesting a trade, and determining whether the Patriots could make a move.

Patriots Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.