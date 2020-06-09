Colin Powell Endorses Joe Biden — Condoleeza Rice & Mitt Romney Next?

One Republican is in for Biden -- are more to follow?

Former National Security Advisor General Colin Powell has endorsed Joe Biden. Powell, who is a four star general and served in both Bush administrations has endorsed Barack Obama in the past — so this break shouldn’t come as a surprise.

In an interview with CNN’s State of the Union , Powell said of Biden, “He is now the candidate, and I will be voting for him.” Powell stated that Trump was a liar who is “drifting away from the Constitution.”

There are also a lot of rumblings that former Republican nominee and current Senator from Utah, Mitt Romney, will endorse Biden. BetOnline.ag has a Romney endorsement of the Democrat at -155.

Romney has long been critical of Trump. One of the original Never Trumpers in 2016, Romney spoke out against Trump throughout the Republican primary and general campaign. Refusing to endorse Trump both now and then, The Donald returned the favor by embarrassing him in a faux series of interviews for the prestigious Secretary of State cabinet position.

Romney almost assuredly could be looking to return the favor.

Another name to keep an eye on is George W. Bush’s top diplomat: Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice. Rice is a YES to endorse Biden at the underdog price of +185. Rice has even been mentioned as a Vice President selection, although she does not appear as a selection for BetOnline odds.

A further long shot for an endorsement is former VP Dick Cheney who is -800 as a NO endorsement.

Bet on the 2020 US Presidential Election at www.betonline.ag and Use Code CLNS50 for 50% cashback on first deposit