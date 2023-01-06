College Football Playoff National Championship: Georgia vs. TCU | Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

The Semi-Final games on New Year’s Eve were some of the best we’ve had since the induction of the College Football Playoff. TCU defeated Michigan 51-45 in an instant classic, and Georgia snuck by Ohio State 42-41 thanks to a last-second missed field goal from the Buckeyes.

We now get the Horned Frogs and the Bulldogs on Monday night for the National Championship. Here are the odds, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

CFP National Championship – Georgia vs. TCU

January 9, 2023 – SoFi Stadium

7:30 pm – ESPN

Odds

Spread: Georgia -12.5

Moneyline: Georgia -435/TCU +355

Total: O/U 63

Storylines

A battle of Heisman Trophy finalists in TCU’s Max Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett is the matchup for Monday, with Bennett looking to win his second consecutive National Championship with the Bulldogs.

BetOnline ran a Twitter poll to determine which states are rooting for TCU and which are rooting for Georgia across the country:

“Geotagged Twitter data compiled over the last four days shows that more states are rooting for the TCU Horned Frogs to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in Monday’s CFP National Championship. Trending Who Gets the Blame for the Celtics Recent Struggles? Since Saturday night, BetOnline’s staff has been tracking fan hashtags in each state such as #GoFrogs (TCU) and #GoDawgs (Georgia), as well as popular hashtags such as #NattyFrogs and #DawgNation. More than 110,000 tweets were tracked, and the results show that America loves an underdog. State Breakdown TCU: 28 states Georgia: 22 states

As far as the betting public, currently 84% of the wagers and 69% of the money is on TCU, via BetOnline’s data. Georgia is a 12.5-point favorite in its quest to repeat as national champ:”

TCU has a slight edge in fandom by six states and also has a majority of the money placed on them thus far. This is, of course, against the spread, as Georgia is a heavy favorite.

Prediction/Pick

Max Duggan is enough of a baller to keep this game close, but Georgia simply has too much talent to lose this one.

TCU puts up a strong fight until the end, but the Bulldogs sneak away in the end and win their second consecutive National Championship.

Prediction: Georgia 34 – TCU 31

Side: TCU +12.5

Total: OVER 63

