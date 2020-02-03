Comeback Kid Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV Win Over 49ers

For the 3rd time this postseason the KC Chiefs came back from a double digit deficit to win, beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV 31-20.

By
Sean Clayton
-
51
0
Another big deficit, another huge comeback for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who roared from 10 down in the 4th for a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 24-year-old quarterback who was selected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13.

The comeback made the Chiefs the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10 or more points in a single postseason. The Chiefs trailed the Houston Texans 24-0 in the Division round and were down 17-7 to the the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game. Both those deficits were in the first half.

On Sunday KC found themselves trailing with 6:13 left. That’s when Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone to cut it to 3.
KC got the ball back and with 2:44 remaining, Mahomes drove the Chiefs 60 yards before finding Damien Williams with a 5-yard pass for the go-ahead score.
The Niners gave the ball back again when the couldn’t convert on 4th down near midfield.
A 38 yard TD run with 1:12 left by Damien Williams sealed things for KC.

an Francisco (15-4) had nothing left in the fourth quarter, and its coach,

For Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, yet another late-game collapse by his team. Three years ago Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

For the Chiefs, their first Super Bowl win since 1970 and the first ever for head coach Andy Reid.

