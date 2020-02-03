Another big deficit, another huge comeback for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who roared from 10 down in the 4th for a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.
The 24-year-old quarterback who was selected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13.
The comeback made the Chiefs the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10 or more points in a single postseason. The Chiefs trailed the Houston Texans 24-0 in the Division round and were down 17-7 to the the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game. Both those deficits were in the first half.
For Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, yet another late-game collapse by his team. Three years ago Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl 51.
For the Chiefs, their first Super Bowl win since 1970 and the first ever for head coach Andy Reid.