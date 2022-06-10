Confidence/worry list for Patriots off minicamp

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick go through their confidence/worry list for the Patriots based off minicamp.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:25 Celtics minute

7:00 Patriots cancel OTAs

11:45 3 things to feel confident about

19:55 3 things to worry about

28:28 Bedard’s First 53-Man Roster Projection