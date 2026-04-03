Connecticut Sun Reporter on the Truth Behind Sale to Houston

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell and longtime Connecticut Sun reporter Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss the now-official reality that the upcoming season will be the latest in CT Sun history, now that the team has been sold to Houston. What went down behind the scenes? How are the Connecticut Sun misunderstood? And what does this mean for the future of women’s basketball in New England?

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:14 How the Sun ended up in Connecticut 23 years ago

05:45 How Terrika became the Sun’s sideline reporter

07:56 Reaction when the Mohegan Group decided to sell, how the sale to Houston came about

16:00 PrizePicks!

17:11 Was the Mohegan Tribe’s hand forced in selling to Houston?

20:36 Does the WNBA only want NBA owners?

25:24 Message to Sun fans

29:13 What to expect from the final season in Connecticut

31:07 Thanks for watching!

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