Coop Welcomes You to Showtime

Legendary Laker swingman, Michael “Coop,” Cooper lends his view on today’s game in comparison to how the game was played in the ’80s. From lighthearted comments to serious analytics he and a co-host Ari Temkin of SiriusXM will discuss current basketball games both form a player and a coach perspective. Known for his defensive skills, highlight dunks and tenacious defense he will break down the dos and don’ts of the game of basketball. Coop shares a ‘view from the bench’ with intimate stories from the Laker days as the 6th man and from the WNBA, D-league and the Big3 as a head coach. On occasion current events in and around the sports world will also be covered e.g. behaviors off and on the court, the business of sports, travel youth ball, high school ball and his experience as a coach in the Big3. As the only person to win a championship, as either a coach or a player, in the NBA, WNBA, and the NBA D-League, Coop’s positive outlook on life and infectious personality is sure to provide unique and humorous insights as a podcaster.

Topics: Basketball, Showtime, Coop 5’Ds, Student-athletes/Education, Attitude/Motivation, Success/Failure, Teamwork/Teambuilding, Black in America/Race, Spirituality/Purpose, Giving Back and Overcoming Challenges (cancer, Injuries, divorce, Bankruptcy etc.)