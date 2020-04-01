Coronavirus: America Will Never Be the Same; What’s to Come?

As Americans continue to hunker down amongst the Coronavirus pandemic, their life in and around them is being upended forever as we know it. And let it be known that America and the rest of the global population are still very much ‘in the beginning’ of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Infection rates are rising, more measures are being taken, and more and more are beginning to suffer in a variety of different ways. The worldwide Coronavirus shutdown will last indefinitely. With such extreme measures being taken to combat this invisible enemy, new societal, cultural and economic norms will be forged. Will the cure truly be worse than the disease?

One such massive hint has been provided by an online gambling platform. BetOnline.ag has betting odds available that the United States Presidential election will not be held this November 3rd (+550.) The United States has forever been the beacon of freedom in the history of Western Civilization. If that’s on the table, what else is there to come?