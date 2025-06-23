Close Menu
Could A.J. Brown be a Patriot Next Season? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will hit quickly on the news that Woody Johnson is buying into the Premiere League, then rate the NFC’s supporting casts from 16 to 1.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

0:45 – Jets owner Woody buys 43% Stake in Premier League team Crystal Palace

5:41 – Ethos

7:54 – Ranking the top Supporting Casts in the NFC

8:14 – Seattle Seahawks 

9:57 – New Orleans Saints

11:18 – New York Giants

12:14 – Arizona Cardinals

12:59 – Carolina Panthers

14:27 – New York Giants

15:50 – Bottom of NFC

16:20 – Washington Commanders
17:36 – Dallas Cowboys

21:57 – San Francisco 49ers

23:51 – Chicago Bears

25:42 – San Francisco 49ers

26:25 – Atlanta Falcons

27:58 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29:38 – Atlanta Falcons

30:39 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

32:30 – Detroit Lions

34:36 – Green Bay Packers

35:21 – Detroit Lions

35:36 – Will’s Top 3 Teams: Eagles, Vikings, Rams

37:43 – Los Angeles Rams

38:27 – Green Bay Packers

39:29 – Philadelphia Eagles

40:49 – Could AJ Brown be headed to New England?

43:02 – Minnesota Vikings

44:18 – Comparing AFC & NFC Teams Supporting Casts

45:20 – Comparing NFL Team to Oklahoma City Thunder

47:25 – What should Celtics do this offseason?

49:03 – Prizepicks

49:53 – Subscribe to the Podcast

50:11 – Wrapping up

