Could A.J. Brown be a Patriot Next Season? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will hit quickly on the news that Woody Johnson is buying into the Premiere League, then rate the NFC’s supporting casts from 16 to 1.
⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
0:45 – Jets owner Woody buys 43% Stake in Premier League team Crystal Palace
5:41 – Ethos
7:54 – Ranking the top Supporting Casts in the NFC
8:14 – Seattle Seahawks
9:57 – New Orleans Saints
11:18 – New York Giants
12:14 – Arizona Cardinals
12:59 – Carolina Panthers
14:27 – New York Giants
15:50 – Bottom of NFC
16:20 – Washington Commanders
17:36 – Dallas Cowboys
21:57 – San Francisco 49ers
23:51 – Chicago Bears
25:42 – San Francisco 49ers
26:25 – Atlanta Falcons
27:58 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29:38 – Atlanta Falcons
30:39 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32:30 – Detroit Lions
34:36 – Green Bay Packers
35:21 – Detroit Lions
35:36 – Will’s Top 3 Teams: Eagles, Vikings, Rams
37:43 – Los Angeles Rams
38:27 – Green Bay Packers
39:29 – Philadelphia Eagles
40:49 – Could AJ Brown be headed to New England?
43:02 – Minnesota Vikings
44:18 – Comparing AFC & NFC Teams Supporting Casts
45:20 – Comparing NFL Team to Oklahoma City Thunder
47:25 – What should Celtics do this offseason?
49:03 – Prizepicks
49:53 – Subscribe to the Podcast
50:11 – Wrapping up
SUBSCRIBE to All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi ⤵️
📺YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass
🍎Apple: https://tinyurl.com/yt69cep4 | ✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/ne626xw6
All 32 NFL Podcast is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS