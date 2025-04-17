Could Abdul Carter Fall? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the latest on Shedeur Sanders and if he might end up a New York Giant. The Guys also discuss the latest on Abdul Carter and if potential characters issues could maybe get him to fall in the draft. They also react to Mike Vrabel’s latest comments from his presser this week.

0:00 – Welcome

0:57 – Greg’s Sick of Boston Weather

3:18 – Shedeur Sanders

6:47 – Abdul Carter Character Issues?

11:44 – Will Campbell

20:53 – How much of a factor will character play in how Patriots Draft

22:48 – Reaction to Mike Vrabel’s comments from Press Conference

28:10 – Greg’s thoughts on Abdul Carter

30:30 – More Reaction to Mike Vrabel’s comments from Press Conference

32:30 – Vrabel’s comments on Offensive Tackles in this Draft

34:00 – Gametime

36:21 – Vrabel’s comments on premium positions in this Draft

39:32 – Vrabel’s comments on positional versatility

41:36 – Vrabel’s Comments on Joe Milton Trade

42:54 – Wrapping up

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS