Could Abdul Carter Fall? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the latest on Shedeur Sanders and if he might end up a New York Giant. The Guys also discuss the latest on Abdul Carter and if potential characters issues could maybe get him to fall in the draft. They also react to Mike Vrabel’s latest comments from his presser this week.
0:00 – Welcome
0:57 – Greg’s Sick of Boston Weather
3:18 – Shedeur Sanders
6:47 – Abdul Carter Character Issues?
11:44 – Will Campbell
20:53 – How much of a factor will character play in how Patriots Draft
22:48 – Reaction to Mike Vrabel’s comments from Press Conference
28:10 – Greg’s thoughts on Abdul Carter
30:30 – More Reaction to Mike Vrabel’s comments from Press Conference
32:30 – Vrabel’s comments on Offensive Tackles in this Draft
34:00 – Gametime
36:21 – Vrabel’s comments on premium positions in this Draft
39:32 – Vrabel’s comments on positional versatility
41:36 – Vrabel’s Comments on Joe Milton Trade
42:54 – Wrapping up
The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS