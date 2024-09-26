Could Baylor Scheierman Contribute to the Celtics This Year?

BRIGHTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss Baylor Scheierman speaking to the media for the first time since Summer League, and the changes he said he’s made since then. They also touch on whether he could make an immediate impact on this deep Celtics squad as a rookie.

Scheierman, 24, was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 30th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Creighton product averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 38.5% from the three-point line in his final collegiate season.

Baylor Scheierman, as he told NBC on Tuesday, gained 10-15 pounds after Summer League. Something the team wanted him to do. He adjusted his diet, used creatine and while he hasn’t felt a huge difference on the court yet, he knows his fat is down. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) September 26, 2024

