Could Bruins Upset Sabres, Lightning in the Playoffs? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Patrick Donnelly dive into James Hagens’ first game and the decision to send him to Providence. The guys also discuss the Bruins’ recent play and why they could be a threat to the top teams if they make the playoffs.

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