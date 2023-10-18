Could Celtics Brad Stevens Win EOTY?

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast featuring Gary Tanguay, Bob Ryan returns with Gary Tanguay to discuss Jeff Van Gundy’s new role with the Celtics, Brad Stevens potentially being an Executive of the Year candidate, and more!

0:00 Teaser

0:49 Intro

2:03 How much of a surprise was the Jeff Van Gundy hire?

4:48 Is JVG a safety net if things go south with Joe Mazzulla in year two?

6:04 After recent moves, is Brad Stevens an Executive of the Year candidate?

8:38 FanDuel Sportsbook

9:21 Celtics should approach this season with urgency

11:12 Did Brad Stevens walk away from coaching so he could spend more time with family?

12:30 Talking Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren

15:11 When will Gregg Popovich step away from coaching?

17:00 Don Nelson

22:04 Outro

