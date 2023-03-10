Could the Celtics Change Their Starting Lineup?

With 15 games left in the season, the Boston Celtics are dealing with some bumps and bruises as the playoffs slowly approach. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams in particular are dealing with some nagging injuries, and the team should also be trying to decrease the workloads on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum before the playoffs hit.

Marcus Smart recently mentioned that he re-injured his ankle, and has picked up a few more bumps over the past few weeks. To add on top of that, Grant Williams is dealing with discomfort and muscle swelling in his shooting arm.

Is there a chance the Celtics re-examine their starting five? Would the Celtics change their starting lineup? Join Vitamin Cs as Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils discuss!

