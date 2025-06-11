Could Celtics Extend Kristaps Porzingis?

On this episode of Still Poddable, Sam “Jam” Packard and Brian Robb dissect a number of Celtics news items including whether there is any possibility that Kristaps Porzingis could sign an extension with Boston amid trade rumors. The guys also hit on the latest surrounding Giannis rumors and a report that Joe Mazzulla watched EuroLeague MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis among others in Turkey. The guys close out the episode with a Poddable 6-pack, drafting Euroleague Celtics transplants during the Brad Stevens era. All that, and much more!

