Could Celtics Struggle vs Pacers in Playoff Series?

On the latest Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis engage in a lively discussion on the current happenings with the Boston Celtics. They start by exploring the defensive prowess of Tatum and Brown and their case for All-Defensive honors. The conversation then turns to the Celtics’ nail-biting win over the Pacers, highlighted by a strong performance in the game’s final moments. Gary shares his intriguing encounter with Joe, discussing Buddy Hield’s trash talk. The trio also debates the potential number of All-Stars from Boston this season. The episode wraps up with a look ahead to the classic rivalry game on Thursday, where the Celtics will clash with LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers.

TIMELINE:

0:00 TATUM AND BROWN’S ALL DEFENSIVE CASE

7:05 CELTICS ESCAPE WITH WIN OVER PACERS, FUELED BY LATE-GAME

13:47 GARY ON ASKING JOE ABOUT BUDDY HIELD TRASH TALK

25:51 HOW MANY ALL-STARS WILL BOSTON GET?

32:25 LEBRON AND THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS IN TOWN

