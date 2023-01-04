Could Derek Carr Be an Option for the Patriots Next Season?

After being benched for Jarrett Stidham this past weekend, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will likely be looking for a new place to play football in 2022.

With every action comes a reaction, and that is certainly the case here as well. Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have odds listed for where Carr could play next, with the Jets currently the favorite at 3/1. Here’s a look at the top ten:

Derek Carr’s Next Team

New York Jets +300

Indianapolis Colts +325

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600

New England Patriots +900

Carolina Panthers +900

Washington Commanders +900

New Orleans Saints +900

Tennessee Titans +1000

Houston Texans +1400

Atlanta Falcons +1600

As you can see, the New England Patriots sit at 9/1 according to the sportsbook. Once Carr was benched for Stidham last week, rumors started to swirl about the idea that the Raiders could be in the market to trade for Patriots QB Mac Jones and reunite him with Josh McDaniels.

This doesn’t feel like a smart decision if you’re the Patriots. Mac Jones is far cheaper than Derek Carr, who is owed roughly $25 million next season, and the circumstances he was put in this season are not even close to an environment that you can succeed in. He deserves – and should get – another chance in New England with a decent offensive coordinator.

The other interesting team here is the Buccaneers (+600). According to BetOnline, Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is the most likely signal caller in Las Vegas next season should they move on from Carr. I wrote about the idea last week:

Tom Brady (+300) and Josh McDaniels obviously have a great relationship with each other. They won countless Super Bowls together in New England and have enough of a rapport that this transition would end up being seamless. Plenty of marquee players would follow for the chance to play with Brady – so this pairing seems obvious.

This would open up Tampa as a landing spot for Carr, and is a place that would still be in “win now” mode given they are coming off of a Super Bowl win just two seasons ago and still hold onto their dynamic duo of wide receivers in Evans and Godwin and several solid pieces on defense.

My pick: The Washington Commanders (+900). A team filled with young talent, the Commanders are truly a quarterback away. Depending on if the team moves off of Ron Rivera and wants to move in a different direction at signal caller, the nation’s capital could be a quality landing spot for Derek Carr.

