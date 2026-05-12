Could Drake Maye be Better Thanks to Super Bowl Loss? | Pats Interference Podcast

Filling in for the esteemed Andrew Callahan, Mike welcomes NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on the podcast for a game of buy or sell. Among the topics: Drake Maye TD passes, AJ Brown yards and Caleb Lomu starts…at left tackle. The two also peel the curtain back on Maye’s mindset, the Pats plan at RB, and what is too much to give up for Brown.

0:00 – Welcome in Phil Perry

2:20 – Buy or sell: Drake Maye more than 38 Pass TDs

4:20 – Buy or Sell: Drake Maye Top 3 MVP Finish

10:41 – Does end of season result in something good for the Patriots?

13:11 – Prizepicks

14:41 – Buy or Sell: TreVeyon Henderson is lead back?

19:28 – Buy or Sell: A.J. Brown 1,200 Receiving Yards?

27:27 – Looking at potential compensation for A.J. Brown

37:27 – Buy or Sell: Caleb Lomu Starts 6 Games at LT?

53:26 – Wrapping up!

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