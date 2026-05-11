Could Drake Maye Take a Step Back in 2026? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick open up the mailbag for this episode of Patriots Daily, answering all of your Patriots questions as NFL schedule release week begins! The guys also discussed the possibility of Drake Maye slumping after his MVP runner up campaign last season.

Mike Kadlick said:

“If he’s operating and looking like a a high quality Quarterback & doing what they need him to do, I think that’s improvement in its own right…But slumping & playing worse football, I find it hard to believe that’s gonna happen with Drake Maye.”

Could we see a down year from Drake Maye this season?@mikekadlick weighs in: “If he’s operating and looking like a a high quality Quarterback & doing what they need him to do, I think that’s improvement in its own right…But slumping & playing worse football, I find it hard to… pic.twitter.com/PLV76JaR7u — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 11, 2026

Taylor Kyles also weighed in on the subject of Maye potential having a slump after great sophomore season:

“I don’t think it’ll be a slump. I think we’ll see a different season where he may not be as statistically impressive. He may not be top 2, top 3 in the MVP race…I think we will end the season hopefully saying, wow…I think we start seeing that more this year.”

.@tkyles39 doesn’t think we will be seeing a slump this year from Drake Maye: “I don’t think it’ll be a slump. I think we’ll see a different season where he may not be as statistically impressive. He may not be top 2, top 3 in the MVP race…I think we will end the season… pic.twitter.com/9HyUEFlpDS — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 11, 2026

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