Could Hawks Cause Problems for Celtics in Round 1 of Playoffs?

ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray’s career-high 44 points, capped off by a game-winning jumper in the final second of overtime, led the Hawks to a thrilling 123-122 win over the Celtics on Thursday night. Bobby Manning from CLNS Media and Kevin Chouinard, writer for Hawks.com, share their reactions to the game and explore the possibility of a playoff matchup between these two teams.

