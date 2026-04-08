Could Hornets Beat Celtics in Playoff Series | Garden Report

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano & John Zannis discuss a potential first round playoff matchup between the Celtics and the Hornets. While the Hornets maybe frisky they don’t seem to have an answer for slowing down Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. The guys do agree that the series would be a fun series they would not be worried about Hornets taking down the Celtics in Round 1.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/eZZwZo2U1eY?feature=share

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