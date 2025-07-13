Could Hugo Gonzalez Replace Jordan Walsh? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn give their thoughts on the Celtics’ Summer League opener and break down what the C’s big man rotation will look like next season!
0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
2:28 Celtics def. Grizzlies 92-78 in Summer League opener
3:11 Jordan Walsh
6:13 Hugo Gonzalez
11:25 Could Hugo take Walsh’s spot?
14:20 Charles Bassey
19:00 Neemias Queta
20:18 Big man rotation
21:19 Reacting to Cooper Flagg’s Summer League performances
