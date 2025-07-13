Close Menu
Could Hugo Gonzalez Replace Jordan Walsh? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

CLNS Media

Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn give their thoughts on the Celtics’ Summer League opener and break down what the C’s big man rotation will look like next season!

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

2:28 Celtics def. Grizzlies 92-78 in Summer League opener

3:11 Jordan Walsh

6:13 Hugo Gonzalez

11:25 Could Hugo take Walsh’s spot?

14:20 Charles Bassey

19:00 Neemias Queta

20:18 Big man rotation

21:19 Reacting to Cooper Flagg’s Summer League performances

