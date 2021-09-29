Could Jamie Collins Patriots Reunion Be on the Horizon?

Former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is now a free agent after being released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. Naturally people 3rd stint with the Patriots is in the cards for Collins.

CLNS Patriots insider Evan Lazar confirms that New England is interested and discussed whether it’s worth bringing Collins back to Foxboro on the latest edition of the Patriots Beat Podcast on CLNS Media.

According to Patriots PFF Collins Career grade in NE is 90.0 while his grade elsewhere is 56.0 Should the Patriots bring back Jamie for a third tenure?

For more, Watch the FULL Video where Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the possibility of Collins returning to his former home.

