Could John Henry and Fenway Sports Group buy the Celtics?

On the latest episode of The Garden Report, CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning discussed the recent news that Wyc Grousbeck and the Celtics ownership group would be putting the team up for sale.

The Boston Celtics said in a statement that the owners will sell a “majority interest” in 2024 and 2025, finalizing the sale in 2028. Wyc Grousbeck is expected to remain Governor until 2028.

Could John Henry, the owner of the Boston Red Sox, be an option to purchase the reigning NBA champions? Zannis and Manning discuss the implications of such a move, as Henry is currently not held in high regard by Boston fans due to his perceived unwillingness to spend.

FULL EPISODE:

