Could Josh McDaniels Make Drake Maye a Top 5 QB? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson react to the latest movement on the NFL coaching carousel. The Jets got their guy in Aaron Glenn; how does he change their outlook? The Patriots are filling out their staff around Mike Vrabel, have they made the right moves? Plus, they preview this Sunday’s championship games and the storylines to watch.

0:00 – Intro

1:17 – Aaron Glenn & the Jets

10:38 – Who could be the next Jets OC?

15:53 – PrizePicks

16:56 – Cowboys Coaching Search Update

21:34 – Jaguars & Liam Coen Update

27:37 – Patriots Hire McDaniels and Williams

33:40 – Gametime

34:30 – NFC Championship Preview

43:30 – AFC Championship Preview

53:07 – PrizePicks of the Week

All 32 NFL Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !