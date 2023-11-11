Could Linus Ullmark be traded? w / Kevin Paul Dupont & Steve Conroy

On this episode, Joe Haggerty is joined by Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe, and Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald to discuss how the Bruins can best maintain this hot start that they’ve accomplished. They take a look at some of the young contributors like Mason Lohrei and his chances on staying in the NHL this year, and if there could be a trade that includes reigning Vezina-winner Linus Ullmark.

