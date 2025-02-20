Close Menu
Could Mike Vrabel Lead Patriots to 11 Wins in First Season?

Andrew Callahan and Michael Holley discuss how Vrabel can have immediate success
CLNS Media

In the latest episode of the Pats Interference podcast, Andrew Callahan and Michael Holley make predictions about Mike Vrabel’s first season as New England’s head coach. Is it possible for the team to reach 11 wins and make the playoffs? Would this make Mike Vrabel the Coach of the Year?

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/E58_rl-SFdU

