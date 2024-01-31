Could Pacers Upset Celtics in Playoffs?

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics with 30 points, including two crucial blocks in the final 30 seconds, to secure a 129-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Jaylen Brown contributed 25 points, and Derrick White added 24, aiding the Celtics in winning their season series against Indiana, 3-2. Notably, the Pacers had previously eliminated the Celtics in the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament in December. In light of this, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell joined the Garden Report to discuss the potential challenges of a playoff matchup between Boston and Indiana.

